Thursday begins with spotty morning rain and then clouds clear

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will weaken and diminish between 10-11 pm. There is a chance of light rain showers developing overnight into early Thursday morning. Regardless, it will be humid and mostly cloudy overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 67;

Light rain is possible in the early morning, and then clouds will clear out leaving us with sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 71;

Light rain possible in the morning with clouds clearing through the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 70;

A spotty rain shower is possible in the morning and the clouds will gradually clear out.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 60;

A brief wintry mix is possible overnight and into early Thursday morning. An isolated afternoon shower is also possible. The sky will be partly cloudy on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with comfortable temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 40S/50S; High: 70S;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of morning showers, favoring areas south of HWY 50. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/45; High: 61/62;

Morning light rain is possible, followed by clearing clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low:30S/40S; High: 60S;

Spotty rain showers possible in the morning, and a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, a cool day with partly cloudy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday begins a warm and dry stretch of weather. Temperatures will rise to the 70s and 80s across the region with sunshine from Friday through the weekend. Enjoy!

____

