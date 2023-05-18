Thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to Colorado Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Thunderstorms will be numerous and widespread in Colorado today. Thunderstorms will develop in the late morning to early afternoon in the mountains and foothills, then move east into the plains. Showers will bring heavy rainfall which will lead to minor flooding in urban areas, creeks, and burn scars. Lightning will be a hazard today as well as small hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 47. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 pm through tonight. NNE wind at 10 mph gusting to 40 mph during thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 52. NNE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely after 2 pm through tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today from noon through 6 pm and then again tonight. Wind will be from the E at 10 mph gusting higher under a thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 37. Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 11 am, with off-and-on showers this evening and tonight. NNE wind will be from 5-10 mph and gusting to 40 mph during thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 43. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms expected after 1 pm through tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms after 3 pm with an isolated severe thunderstorm threat. Most storms today will be heavy rain producers, but hail is possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/67; Low: 46/46. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm with off-and-on rain into tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop after 11 am bringing heavy rain and lightning. A couple of rounds of storms are possible today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Showers will linger overnight into Friday morning, but they will be less intense. Moderate rain with less lightning will linger into mid-day Friday before clearing out. Friday will be cool and cloudy. Then this weekend we return to warm 60s in the mountains and 70s in the plains with daily afternoon thunderstorms.

