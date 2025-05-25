Thunderstorms will be widespread Sunday and Monday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for El Paso County and Teller County through 10:00 PM tonight.

Storms today will be isolated, but those that form will be strong. Therefore, you may not see a storm, but you should be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued for your area. It's also a good idea to have a place to move your car to your garage, or another covered location, if needed. I do see the potential for a storm or two to persist past 8 PM.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with patchy drizzle. A few thunderstorms are possible overnight in the southern tier.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 63;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 67;

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 67;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 59;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/51; High: 63/67;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Severe storms are possible again on Sunday. The main risks Sunday will be isolated large hail, and isolated strong wind. It does seem likely for wider coverage of storms on Sunday - perhaps at the expense of individual storm strength. Regardless, another day to be weather aware.

Storm chances continue on Memorial Day, and through Thursday next week. The best potential for storms lasts through Monday though. After that, daily PM storms will be possible along the Front Range mountains and Front Range Corridor primarily.

