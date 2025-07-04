Thunderstorms will be possible for some in Colorado on the Fourth of July

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers will linger in the mountains pretty late tonight, and some early morning sprinkles are possible in the mountains and Pikes Peak region as a cold front moves through southern Colorado. These showers will be minor and clear up by late morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday. There is a chance of thunderstorms between noon and 6 pm. Winds will be generally out of the N at 5-15 mph. The sky should be clear for fireworks.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 93;

Mostly sunny on Friday and most likely dry. There is a low chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, favored in northern Pueblo County. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a low thunderstorm chance in the early afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a warm and sunny Fourth of July.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 76;

Partly cloudy on the Fourth of July with a chance of a thunderstorm between 11 am and 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 81;

It will be partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible in the early morning. It should be dry for the parade. Then, thunderstorms are possible between 11 am to 5 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, favoring areas north of HWY 50. Storms should clear into Kansas by 9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/60; High: 86/88;

It will be mostly sunny and likely dry for the Fourth of July. It will be breezy and warm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon. Otherwise, warm and breezy in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be warm in the 80s and 90s. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, popping up near the mountains and moving east in the plains. If a thunderstorm impacts your area, seek shelter from lightning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.