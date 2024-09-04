Thunderstorms Wednesday followed by a cool and showery Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

An incoming storm coming out of the northern Rockies will spread rain into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms around the Pikes Peak Region could be on the strong to severe side, with gusty winds and large hail the main threats.

Highs today will remain on the warm side, with 80s and 90s on the Plains. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler, down by as much as 15 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. Dry and mild this morning, with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storm look to initiate in the Pikes Peak Region as early as 1-2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. Hot on Wednesday, with rain showers not likely to reach the Pueblo area until later this afternoon or early this evening. Storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Hot, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Unsettled weather will remain possible into Thursday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. Near average highs today, with sunshine early in Teller County followed by the potential for scattered shower and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms today will be capable of 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A warm and unsettled Wednesday ahead for the Tri-Lakes area, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely to keep our skies dark and stormy this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. It will be a scorching hot early September afternoon on the Plains as highs soar into the lower to middle 90s today. By this evening, we'll introduce the chance for showers and thunderstorms to the forecast, with a chance for showers continuing on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to unsettled skies this evening as rain chances will increase towards sunset across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy around the lunch hour, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both this afternoon and evening. As cooler air moves in overnight, it's possible that we could see a light dusting of snow on our high mountain summits early Thursday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front this evening will set the stage for a cooler and unsettled start to our day on Thursday. Showers early will give way to decreasing clouds towards the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s in the Colorado Springs area by Friday morning. This will be followed by a spectacular and sunny afternoon, with our high topping out in the upper 70s.

Friday's nice weather is expected to carryover into the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s in the Colorado Springs area.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.