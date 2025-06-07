Thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear, and temperatures will be mild and near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 76;

Sunday will start mostly sunny, and then thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. There is a chance of hail and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Sunday will be mostly sunny before afternoon thunderstorms develop. Storms may contain hail and produce strong wind gusts.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 80;

It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 70;

Mostly sunny in the morning on Sunday, and then thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 72;

It will start sunny on Sunday, and then thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

Most of the day will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Storms will be spotty, but could be strong to severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/52; High: 79/82;

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, and then clouds will increase as thunderstorms become possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mountain valleys will start in the upper 30s to mid-40s and then warm up to the low 70s to low 80s. Spotty rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Next week, temperatures will be on the rise, starting in the 60s to 70s on Monday and rising to the 70s to 90s by Friday. There will be thunderstorm chances each day, but they will be hit or miss and favor different regions each day. Keep your eye to the sky and go indoors when there is thunder.

