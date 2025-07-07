Thunderstorms return to southern Colorado today with a few strong to severe

Today’s Forecast:

Potent late evening thunderstorms across southern Colorado after sunset last night packed a punch - and left the ground very wet. We're tracking another round of strong storms today - partly fueled by the extra moisture the ground has from the heavy storms last night. Thunderstorms thrive on a few ingredients: moisture - which we have from last night's storms, changes in the wind direction through the atmosphere, which we'll have a bit of this afternoon, and heat from the sun, which southern Colorado will get this morning. The first half of the day will be nice and just fine for outdoor activities or errands.

Storm timing today favors the late morning for the mountains, and then moving into I-25 between 12 PM - 3 PM. These storms will then continue east, into an even more favorable environment and we'll be monitoring the potential for strong wind gusts (60-65 mph), and large hail (1-2"...Quarter to Lime sized) in this area. The best chance for more organized and widespread strong storms will be in the eastern plains, however, we do have the ingredients for isolated severe storms along I-25.

We'll also be watching for isolated flash flooding concerns. Some parts of our area picked up over 3 inches of rain yesterday. If these zones are hit by another heavy slow moving storm today, flooding is possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 57.

Mainly clear skies this morning, with increasing clouds after the morning commute into the early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will first fire off over the mountains as early as 11AM this morning, becoming a bit more organized before eventually moving off the mountains and into the Colorado Springs metro area between 1-3 PM this afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and small hail. Additional showers are possible during the dinnertime period but unlike yesterday, these storms should not pack the punch we saw last night.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 59.

Starting the day mainly clear, slightly damp, and mild. Temperatures will climb quickly with the morning sunshine, and that will help to destabilize the atmosphere in the afternoon. Storms will form over the mountains early, and I'm expecting it to take until around 2:00 PM for storms to make their way through the upper Arkansas River Valley and reach the Pueblo metro. Storm chances are highest between 2-5 PM (it will not rain for all of that time), and then decrease. It will be seasonably hot today too, so remember the water bottle and sunscreen if spending an extended period of time outside.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 60.

Sun to start - storms by noon. With yesterday's moisture to work with, some mild upslope flow and good low level moisture, storms should move in around the lunch hour today. Severe storms are not likely, although gusty wind is a possibility with today's action. Storm chances are highest between 12-3PM, and some additional showers or even a weak rumbler could return between 7-10PM, but if that occurs, it's likely to be weaker and more isolated than what you see mid-day. You could end up seeing a storm a few miles away, while you stay dry.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 48.

Sunny this morning, scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storm timing favors 11 AM-2PM for initiation. You have a chance - as is typical - of seeing more than one t-storm today. So, as usual during summer be ready to head inside a building or your car when the skies darken and you hear thunder. It will not rain all day; your best chance for extended outdoor activities is before noon. You should get another break in the action during the late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny through the morning. Skies turn partly cloudy by noon with storm chances peaking between 12PM - 3PM today. Storms will be isolated, but, where they do form, are capable of producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s.

Sunny this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon, and thunderstorms with strong wind gusts likely late this afternoon into the evening. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 87/88; Low: 56.

Mostly sunny this morning, isolated afternoon thunderstorms. West winds at 5-10 mph shifting southeast during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Partly cloudy this morning, with scattered thunderstorms developing early - around 11 AM, and progressing east. Some of the mountain zones could get more than one round of storms today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few more thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon - with a couple of strong storms possible along I-25, as moisture continues to circulate under a region of high pressure. Highs will be similar to today's. For the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, storms should generally have cleared the area before evening performances begin but early afternoon plans may be impacted.

The middle of the week will be dry and hot, as highs climb to the middle 90s in the Pikes Peak Region, and triple digits return to Pueblo. Remember to A cold front will return us to the 80s at the end of the week and bring back storm chances.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

