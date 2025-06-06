Thunderstorms Friday will bring the potential for large hail and damaging gusts

Today’s Forecast:

After some pretty nasty storms on Thursday, we're expecting another round of thunderstorms to roll across Southern Colorado on Friday. Storms are expected to initiate as early as the lunch hour in the mountains, with some showers reaching the Pikes Peak Region between 12-1 pm. As storms move east into the Plains, the severe risk will grow as ingredients come together for severe and destructive hail and damaging wind gusts. Hail as big as 1-2" could pummel some on the I-25 corridor today, with hail as big as 1.5-3.0" on the eastern Plains.

Other threats may include 60-80 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. It will be a good day to be weather aware.

KOAA weather Severe weather threats will be on the rise today as an Enhance Risk (level 3/5) returns to eastern Colorado

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Much like yesterday, showers will begin to form around the lunch hour, with severe threats increasing in the Pikes Peak Region between 1-3 pm. Storms today will be capable of hail to 1.5" in diameter and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Warm sunshine early on Friday will give way to a stormy afternoon, with today's scattered thunderstorms bringing an increased threat of severe weather to Pueblo County, especially east of I-25.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 51. Sunshine this morning will give way to the potential for more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of the more intense storms will be capable of 1" hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts. Seek shelter when storms threaten!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 40. Eastern parts of Teller County will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather today, with a Marginal Risk along the Teller and Park County line. Storms today will begin to pulse up just ahead of the lunch hour, with periodic storms until sunset tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Increasing clouds this morning will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms starting as early as the lunch hour. Storm threats will be elevated from yesterday, with 1-1.5" hail and 60-70 mph wind gusts possible today.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. The threat for severe weather will be very high on the Plains today, with some storms capable of 2-3" hail, 60-80 mph wind gusts, and tornadoes. Heavy rain will also bring a threat of flooding in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. We'll see less of a severe threat on the southern I-25 corridor today compared to areas to our north and south. That said, scattered thunderstorms with small hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds will still be possible this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. After some rain and higher elevation snow this morning, thunderstorms will blossom over the mountain areas by late this morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms winding down this evening towards sunset.

Extended outlook forecast:

As today's storms move off to the east, drier air will set up as we start out the weekend with less storms for Southern Colorado. Sunshine early will give way to some afternoon clouds, with a few sprinkles possible into the mountains and southern I-25 corridor. Our highs on Saturday on the Plains will warm to near average, topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Highs will cool by a few degrees on Sunday, with further cooling into the early parts of next week as our next cold front arrives on Monday. After a short-lived break from the rain on Saturday, we'll see a return to scattered thunderstorms starting on Sunday, with afternoon thunderstorm chances lingering into next week.

