Thunderstorms expected today with widespread showers into Monday

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado this afternoon, triggering thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak and Palmer Divide region. These strong storms will move east-southeast into the plains north of HWY 50 this evening. Then more rain showers will develop in the plains tonight and continue through Monday. Snow will return to the mountains and foothills, with snow levels dropping to 7,500-8,000 feet in elevation overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 39. Thunderstorms possible by 1 pm, with hail and strong wind gusts possible. Lesser intensity and more widespread rain showers continue tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 85; Low: 43. Breezy today with thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon, with rain showers continuing overnight.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 45. Breezy with increasing clouds today. Rain and thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 63; Low: 31. A thunderstorm is possible this afternoon but will be spotty. Rain will transition to heavy snow tonight and through Monday.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Thunderstorms develop by 1 pm. Rain may transition to snow overnight with accumulations less than 1 inch through Monday.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible after 2 pm, favoring areas along and north of HWY 50. Widespread, weaker showers and thunderstorms continue overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s. A warm and breezy day with thunderstorms possible after dinner, with rain and isolated lightning continuing overnight into Monday.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Isolated rain showers possible this evening, transitioning to snow this evening. The rain/snow line will start around 10,000 feet then decrease to 7,500-8,000 feet overnight with snow showers continuing Monday.

Extended Outlook:

This storm will wrap up by Monday evening. Clouds will begin to move out Tuesday and temperatures will rise each day through the end of the week. Conditions will be dry after Monday as well.

