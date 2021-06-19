Thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon and evening in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The day will be about 5 degrees above average. Numerous thunderstorms are likely today from the mountains to the plains, with a couple of severe thunderstorms possible with 1 inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 56. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with a few strong thunderstorms possible.

PUEBLO: High: 93; Low: 60. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with isolated strong storms possible.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 62. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms and an overall warm day.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 51. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon hours.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and some may be strong.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Thunderstorms will move from the front range into the plains through the late afternoon and evening with a few strong storms possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s to low 90s and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Low 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be warmer with more 90s. An evening cold front will help isolated thunderstorm development. Then Monday will be much cooler in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain early. Then the heat comes right back with 80s and 90s from Tuesday through the end of the week.

