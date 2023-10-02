Thunderstorms continue Monday evening; cooler and calmer on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, scattered across the mountains and eastern plains. The thunderstorms in the eastern plains should mostly be gone by 11 p.m. The mountain tops may see light snow continue into early Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 68;

Slightly cooler than average on Tuesday with breezy NW wind at 10-15 mph. Conditions will be dry and mostly sunny.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with WNW wind at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 72;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with WNW wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 59;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

Mostly sunny with WNW wind at 10-15 mph on Tuesday.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny with N wind at 10-20 mph on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/48; High: 68/71;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with WNW wind at 10-20 mph on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy with light snow on the mountain tops early on Tuesday. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with breezy W wind at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Even cooler air moves in for Wednesday, with temperatures falling another 5 degrees from Tuesday's highs. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with dry weather through the end of the week. Warmer, seasonable 70s to low 80s return for the weekend. The weekend will be sunny and dry.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.