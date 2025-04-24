Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday in Colorado, with a severe weather risk

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will move out of Colorado or dissipate by about 11 pm. Overnight, low clouds and fog will develop in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Low clouds and fog possible in the morning, with sunshine by midday, followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Storms on Thursday may contain hail and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

Patchy fog is possible in the morning, especially along the Arkansas River. The afternoon will be sunny, followed by a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Storms may contain hail and gusty winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 73;

It will be mild on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 65;

Low clouds and fog possible in the morning with sunshine by the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday with hail and strong wind gusts.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-70s;

The day begins with low clouds and fog, and then sunshine peeks through during the day. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong with hail and strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/39; High: 72/74;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. There is a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with mild temperatures. There is a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be cooler with mostly cloudy conditions and spotty rain showers. Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Conditions will dry out and warm up over the weekend with 60s returning to the mountains and 70s to 80s in the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.