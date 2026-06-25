Thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday and Friday before a sunny weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a few light rain showers possible in the early morning, favoring the Pikes Peak region (Teller and El Paso County).

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 80;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 77;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with upper 70s to upper 80s. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible in the evening and at night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 87/92;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, thunderstorms are still possible, but they will be very isolated and hit or miss across the region. Then this weekend becomes sunny and dry. Temperatures will climb to the 80s-100s this weekend. It will also become quite windy with 30-40 mph wind gusts on Saturday and Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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