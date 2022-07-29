Thunderstorms and cooler than average temperatures to end the week

Today’s Forecast:

Today a flood watch is in place for Baca, Bent, Prowers, and eastern Las Animas Counties from 11 am to 10 pm. Heavy rainfall overnight has left the ground saturated. Additional heavy rain today may lead to flooding in this watch zone.

The flood threat remains in the southeastern plains today including Springfield and Lamar. Stay aware of your surroundings and do not drive through flooded roads. #COwx pic.twitter.com/8hiv7QTJ3J — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) July 29, 2022

For the rest of southern Colorado, expect spotty afternoon thunderstorms with an overall cooler than average and cloudy day ahead.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 56. Mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 62. Mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 50. Mostly to partly cloudy today with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 74; Low: 53. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 60s. Mid to upper 70s today with light rain this morning and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. FLOOD WATCH from 11 am to 10 pm for Baca, Bent, Prowers, and eastern Las Animas Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/76; Low: 57/58. Cloudy with light rain this morning and a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low 70s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday the storms will favor the mountains with a slight chance of thunderstorms for the I-25 corridor. Temperatures warm about 5-10 degrees tomorrow. Then by Sunday, we are back to seasonable temperatures in the 80s and 90s in the plains. The plains will likely be dry Sunday with mountain thunderstorms remaining possible.

