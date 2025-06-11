Thunderstorm chances increase in southern Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear overnight with mild temperatures. Conditions will be dry, and the wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 85;

Toasty on Wednesday, about 5 degrees above average. The morning will be sunny, and the clouds will increase in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 92;

Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday. There is a chance of a late afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 76;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible in the early to late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Wednesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms after 2 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is potential for evening thunderstorms to help cool us down.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 84/86;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing during the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny in the morning with clouds and spotty thunderstorms popping up by the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with 70s to 90s and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Friday also brings a chance of storms, which will be more isolated but potentially stronger in the plains.

Over Father's Day weekend, it is likely to be dry and hot in the Pikes Peak region and statewide. 80s and 90s will be common temperatures in the state!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.