Three straight days under a Heat Advisory beginning today in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a high of 93 degrees in Colorado Springs on Thursday and 100 degrees in Pueblo, we're going to be cranking the furnace even hotter today region-wide by as much as 3-5 degrees. Highs on the Plains will warm into the upper 90s and 100s, with 80s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Even with some clouds this afternoon and about a 10% chance of shower on the Plains, HEAT will be the big story on Friday across Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 98; Low: 64. Not quite triple digits, but with today's high of 98 degrees in Colorado Springs, it's possible that we could tie the existing record for today of 98 degrees (1971).

Pueblo forecast: High: 104; Low: 65. After hitting 100 degrees for the first time this month on Thursday, we're raising the bar by another couple of degrees today by topping out at 104 degrees. Current record: 105° (1971).

Canon City forecast: High: 100; Low: 66. Triple digits heat will be possible today in Canon City, with our highs this weekend expected to hit the lower 100s each afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 54. Although Teller County will be cooler than the lower elevations today, we'll still be feeling the heat here, with our high today in Woodland Park warming into the upper 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. With highs in the 90s this afternoon over northern El Paso County, you'll want to avoid spending a lot of time in that midday sun as the potential for heat exhaustion and heat related illness will be elevated today.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s/70s. We're looking at a real scorcher today on the eastern Plains, with some areas as hot as 104 degrees this afternoon. A rogue shower or two will be possible this afternoon, which would be great as it would provide a brief respite from the heat.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Summer is here in case you didn't know and our weather from today through the weekend will reflect it, with daily highs warming well into the 90s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Compared to the Plains, the mountains will be much more comfortable during this weekend's heat wave. Highs this afternoon in the mountains will warm into the 70s and 80s. Keep an eye on the sky as spotty showers will again be possible this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter. Highs across the Plains will warm into the upper 90s and 100s all weekend long. Our high in Colorado Springs both days will warm to 99 degrees, and with a record high of just 96 degrees on Sunday, we're likely to shatter that!

We'll see one more hot day Monday before the heat dome breaks down and cooler, more seasonal weather moves in towards the middle of next week. Rain chances will also beef up starting on Tuesday, with afternoon storms likely the rest of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

