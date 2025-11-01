Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three open ski resorts in Colorado despite low natural snowpack

Keystone, A-Basin, and now Winter Park are open for the ski season! Take a look at your first Ski Report of the season.
Ski Report: First of the Season
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

It's time once again for the start of the Monarch Ski Report - and ski season is underway this weekend in Colorado.

Here's a look at what you can expect this weekend, opening dates for various resorts, and what's new.

Monarch Mountain enhancements:

Monarch Mountain is opening 377 acres of new terrain - with many new runs, with its No Name Basin expansion. This is a 50 percent increase in area with a new triple fixed grip lift. Monarch relies solely on natural snow- so it won't open until sufficient snowpack exists on the slopes.

Snowpack

Snowpack is well below average, and large-scale weather patterns are unlikely to improve that status in November. A combination of a La Nina - cooler waters in part of the eastern equatorial pacific - coupled with other large scale weather patterns suggest an unusually dry November is ahead.

Weather this weekend

Saturday is the cooler day - with relatively light winds. Sunday will see about an 8-15 degree rise in temperatures (depending on the resort, aspect, and elevation of the specific mountain), relative to Saturday.

Both days will be breezy, with Sunday being breezier than Saturday at the height of higher summits (e.g. the tops of open resorts).

Base depths at open resorts are at 18", which is generally about the minimum they open with. With the early season conditions, riding conditions will be more likely to become icy when temperatures warm on Sunday.

Open Terrain

So far - Keystone, A-Basin, and Winter Park are open.

RESORTOPEN RUNS
A-BASIN1
KEYSTONE3
WINTER PARK5

OPENING DATES

Dates are subject to change - but this is what Colorado's resorts have announced:

Ski ResortOpening Date
Arapahoe BasinOpen Now
Aspen Mountain November 27
Aspen HighlandsDecember 13
ButtermilkDecember 13
Beaver CreekNovember 26
BreckenridgeNovember 7
CooperDecember 10
Copper MountainNovember 7
Crested ButteNovember 26
Echo Mountain TBD
EldoraNovember 14
Granby RanchNovember 26
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillNovember 29
Kendall MountainTBD
KeystoneOpen Now
Loveland Ski AreaTBD, typically by early November
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornNovember 21
PurgatoryNovember 22
SilvertonDecember 27
SnowmassNovember 27
SteamboatNovember 22
SunlightDecember 12
TellurideNovember 27
VailNovember 14
Winter ParkOpen Now
Wolf CreekTBD

