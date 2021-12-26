Threat for damaging wind gusts return on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Calm conditions should carry over into the evening hours as we'll find ourselves between winter storms. After midnight, strong winds and snow will start to push back into the southwestern mountains and mountain valleys. Most of the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains will be fairly quiet until a couple of hours after sunrise Sunday when the next round of damaging wind gusts push into Southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 54. On Sunday, we'll see our third powerful wind storm slam into the region in less than 2 weeks. With peak wind gusts of 50-60 mph, some damage will be possible, but it shouldn't be as widespread as what we saw last Wednesday. On top of that, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 11 am because of our dry and windy forecast.

PUEBLO: Low: 27; High: 60. Sunday's weather will be extremely unsettled and very windy. Both a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect for most of the day and into the evening hours. Damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be possible starting as early as 9-11 am.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 55. With a High Wind Warning in effect until 8 pm, we'll once again see the potential for damaging wind gusts of over 58 mph, along with areas of blowing dust.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 40. Cold highs for Teller County on Sunday, as well as the potential for powerful and damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected to occur between 9 am and 5 pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Windy, with high fire danger along the Palmer Divide for the final Sunday of 2021. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 am, and continue until 5 pm. Peak wind gusts during the day could top 50-60 mph, with damage to trees and light weight structures possible.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Powerful winds will impact the Plains once again on Sunday as another significant storm whips out of the mountains. The strongest gusts of 60-70 mph are likely to occur along and near the Arkansas River, with 50-60 mph gusts elsewhere in the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Significant weather will impact the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday, with the potential for damaging wind gusts to 75 mph. Blowing dust is likely from the strong wind and some larger trucks may run the risk of getting toppled over. High fire danger will accompany the winds, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 am to 5 pm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. Cold and windy across the mountains on Sunday, with High Wind Warnings in effect until 8 pm for the SE mountains and adjacent valleys. Gusts in the higher terrain will have the potential to hit 75 mph. For the southwestern mountain ranges, it won't just be wind, but snow that we'll have to contend with. Travel around Wolf Creek Pass and Monarch Pass may be difficult to near impossible at times tomorrow due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Avoid travel in these areas if possible.

Extended Outlook:

A large trough of low pressure over the western third of the country will keep our weather active heading into the final week of 2021. Several storms will bring snow to the mountains throughout the week, but unfortunately for the Plains, these storms will mainly produce wind with very little moisture. A few snow showers will be possible in Teller County on Tuesday. A cold front Wednesday will drop highs down to the 30s, with a modest warming trend to follow for the final few days of 2021.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter