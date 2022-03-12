This weekend's weather will give you Spring fever

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be sunny with a few high clouds. Temperatures will rise to seasonable levels.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Sunny and seasonable today with light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 22. Sunny and mild conditions will allow any lingering snow to melt.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 32. A beautiful and breezy day is ahead with sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Mostly sunny and mild today with a breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 52; Low: 20s. Breezy and mostly sunny today.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. Mid to upper 50s today with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/56; Low: 20s. Snow will continue to melt today with sunshine and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Low 40s to low 50s for mountain valleys today with partly cloudy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be 5-8 degrees warmer on Sunday with breezy winds. A dry but gusty cold front will arrive Monday leaving temperatures about 10 degrees cooler. Tuesday becomes warm again with 50s and 60s widespread across the region. Then on Wednesday night rain and snow showers move in with our next cold front, with a transition to snow overnight into Thursday. This will be a high water content, slushy snow event for southern Colorado.

