This weekend will be warm and sunny in Colorado with spotty storms on Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average, dropping to the 40s in the mountain valleys and 50s in the plains. The sky will be mostly clear and the winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 76;

Mostly sunny for the first half of the day, and then increasing clouds and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 84;

Mostly sunny and warm on Saturday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 72;

Partly cloudy and warm on Saturday. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with mid to upper 80s and a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 49/51; High: 76/79;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with warm temperatures. There is a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny to start the day with mountain valleys reaching highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunny and a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday. The chance of rain is low on Sunday, it should be a dry and warm day overall.

