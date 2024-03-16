This weekend remains unsettled with rain and snow showers possible in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold in southern Colorado. And in general, it will be dry!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 42;

Partly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow in the evening, with light accumulations. Wind will be from the NNW at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 49;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of light rain in the evening, and a wintry mix overnight. NNW wind will be from 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 43;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow in the afternoon and evening, with light accumulations.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 36;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with light snow showers possible in the evening and overnight with light accumulations.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 37;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of a wintry mix in the evening, changing to light snow with light accumulations possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with spotty light rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/27; High: 38/40;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain transitioning to snow in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

The Sangre De Cristos will see snow showers all day Saturday, with snow moving into the Wet Mountains in the evening, continuing into Sunday. Temperatures will rise to the mid 30s to low 40s in the mountains valleys on Saturday. The Sangre De Cristos Mountains will be under an AVALANCHE WARNING on Saturday.

Snow Total Forecast From Saturday-Sunday afternoon:

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will start with snow showers in the mountains and a wintry mix for I-25. Then by the afternoon, precipitation will end and the sky will be partly cloudy. Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s for next week.

____

