This weekend brings a mix of thunderstorms and wildfire danger in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, favored in the San Luis Valley, Southern Sangre De Cristos, and the plains along and south of the Arkansas River. It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog may develop, most likely in El Paso County. With the high humidity, overnight lows will be warmer than average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 73;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms are possible between noon and 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 78;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, between 11 am and 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 73;

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 10 am and 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Saturday. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 10 am and 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

It will be mostly to partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon between noon and 5 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the plains on Saturday with warm temperatures. There is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/49; High: 71/73;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon between 11 am and 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Saturday. Spotty rain showers and thunderstorms are possible between 11 am and 5 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just as warm as Saturday, but a whole lot drier. Humidity will drop below 15% for much of the region, and winds will be gusting 30-45 mph. This will increase fire danger, especially in areas that do not receive good rainfall on Saturday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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