This week feels like spring in Colorado before a blustery Friday cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows will be about 5-10 degrees above average with a mostly clear sky and light wind tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 67;

Warm and breezy on Tuesday with a few high clouds. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 73;

Warm with some high clouds on Tuesday. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 70;

Warm and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Wind will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 57;

Cold in the morning and then mild in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 63;

Partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wind will be variable and lightly breezy from 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/32; High: 63/67;

Mild and breezy on Tuesday with SW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. It will be mostly sunny and mild.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will rise to the mid-50s to low 60s on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a couple of degrees cooler but still mild with sunshine. Temperatures climb back up to about Tuesday's levels on Thursday afternoon. Thursday will be quite gusty with downsloping WSW wind gusting 30-40 mph. Fire danger will be elevated on Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday will be the next active weather day as an area of low pressure and cold front impacts Colorado. Wind gusts will turn out of the N and gust from 40-60 mph. There will be a chance of precipitation as well, with a mix of rain and snow. Right now the exact timing and amounts of precipitation are uncertain, but it looks to be favoring Friday morning to the late afternoon. Moisture looks to be low with this storm in the plains, but heavy snow will fall in the high country on Thursday to Friday.

