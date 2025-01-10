The wind chill will feel like it's below zero on Friday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be very cold tonight with low temperatures falling to the single digits and low-teens in southern Colorado. Wind will decrease overnight, but light wind from 5-10 mph will make the wind chill feel below zero at times. The sky will clear out overnight and the sun will come out on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 7; High: 35;

It will be cold on Friday, about 10 degrees below average. The wind will be much lighter, from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 7; High: 37;

Sunny but chilly on Friday, about 10 degrees below average. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 38;

Mostly sunny and cold on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 1; High: 29;

Friday will be cold with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 5; High: 34;

Cold but sunny on Friday with a light breeze out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s;

Mostly sunny but cold on Friday with highs making it to the mid to upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 8/9; High: 36/35;

Mostly sunny and cold on Friday, especially in the morning. The wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-negative single digits; High: 20s-30s;

Mountain valleys will rise to the upper 20s to mid-30s on Friday and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday begins pretty nicely with a high temperature in the low 40s and sunshine for the first half of the day. In the mid-afternoon, another cold front moves through our area. It will drop highs back to the 30s on Sunday. There is also a chance of snow on Saturday evening with this cold front.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

