The wind brings warmth to southern Colorado on Thursday, and a weekend chill

Today’s Forecast:

A ridge of high pressure west of Colorado will push dry air through southern Colorado today, leading to a beautiful day. Although temperatures start cold - they'll rise quite quickly through this morning and you won't need the winter layers for long. It will be breezy today, particularly close to the mountains with a downslope northwesterly wind direction.

Highs ultimately top out today in the upper 50s to low 60s. If you have the chance to choose your outdoor plans days - today is certainly the pick compared to Friday and Saturday, as a strong cold front will bring significant changes to your sky over the next two days. It will also lead to a chilly Broncos game!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 21.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 20.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 18.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 20.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/63; Low: 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The Canadian cold front will push in after sunset tonight, and it will be a bit of a shingle shaker - certainly a front you'll notice passing your home. You'll feel a quick cooldown of about 10 degrees in the hour following its passage. Canadian fronts tend to be dry - because they're pushing air from the center of the continent, and that is the case here. Therefore, while you might notice a few clouds with the front, that's not the main impact of this system.

Instead, the big impact is wind. The big contrast in temperatures - and density, if you want to be really specific - between the air behind this front, and the warmer air in front of it, plus significant upper level winds, lead to a gusty day on Friday. You'll wake up to temperatures in the low 20s across the plains, and highs warm to the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, as wave clouds develop through the morning. Winds will gust from 20-35 mph in the Pikes Peak Region, but the strongest wind is by far going to be over the eastern and northeastern plains. High Wind Watches are in place Friday for the northeast plains of Colorado.

A secondary push of cold air keeps the chill in place Saturday. Saturday morning lows will fall into the teens. Up to the north, even at 2:30 PM, the Broncos game kickoff will see temperatures in the middle 30s! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the Pikes Peak Region, with a couple weak snow sprinkles possible over the far eastern plains.

Temps rebound Sunday back to the 50s, before another Canadian front pushes temperatures back down into the 40s on MLK Jr. Day.

