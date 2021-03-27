The weekend starts cool and ends on a warm note

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be dry and mostly clear with a light breeze. Temperatures will be slightly below average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 49; Low: 27. Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and comfortable.

PUEBLO: High: 57; Low: 27. Mild on Saturday with sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 55; Low: 31. A mostly sunny day with mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 22. A chilly Saturday with partly cloudy conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cool temperatures today and a light breeze with mostly sunny conditions.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A mild and sunny day ahead with dry conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A cool day with a breeze in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. It will be a cool day with sunshine and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be breezy with warming temperatures. Highs will be about 10 degrees above Saturday's expected temperatures. Monday will be even warmer by about 5-10 degrees, with many areas in the plains reaching the 70s. A cold front will cool down temperatures to the 30s and 40s Tuesday and bring a chance of snow showers.

