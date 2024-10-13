The week begins on a warm note but then temperatures trend downward

Tonight's Forecast:

Cool temperatures tonight, so a jacket will be needed heading out on Monday morning. It will be a clear night with light wind across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 79;

Monday morning will be chilly and you will likely need a jacket, but then you can shed that extra layer in the afternoon as the temperature rises to about 14 degrees above average. It will be partly cloudy with light wind from the SW at 2-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Monday with a cool morning and a very warm afternoon. The forecast high temperature is 13 degrees above average. Wind will be light from the WSW at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 82;

PArtly cloudy on Monday with warm temperatures and a light wind from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 71;

Monday will be chilly and clear in the morning with high clouds and mild temperatures in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with a cool morning and warm afternoon. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s;

Monday will start chilly with mid-30s to low 40s in the morning, followed by a quick warm up to the low to mid-80s. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/47; High: 78/80;

Cool in the morning and then warm in the afternoon on Monday with a light breeze from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be chilly in the morning in the mid to upper 30s and then warm up into the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy with light W wind.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front comes in from the NE on Tuesday morning which will cool temperatures a few degrees, to the 60s in the mountains and 70s in the plains. These temperatures will last through the end of the week and it will generally be a dry week with high clouds.

Then from Friday and through next weekend, a major pattern change is on the way with high temperatures cooling into the 50s and 60s. There will also be a chance of showers starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. Exact precipitation timing and the temperature forecast will fluctuate as weather models get a clearer picture of our incoming system.

____

