The weather will be beautiful this weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be breezy overnight, especially for the mountains and foothills with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind gusts along the I-25 corridor will be from 10-20 mph. The sky will be mostly clear overnight. The wind will actually die down a bit by Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 45;

Saturday will be bright and cool. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 47;

Saturday will be sunny and cool with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 50;

Cool but comfortable on Sunday with W wind at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 43;

Chilly on Saturday but sunny with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 45;

Saturday will be cool but comfortable with sunshine and light wind at 10 mph or less.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/23; High: 50/52;

A light breeze out of the W at 10-15 mph and sunshine on Saturday with cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

Mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the W at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be chilly, but highs will be above freezing in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just as nice with sunshine and light wind. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer as well. It does look like we will have a warming trend next week with reasonable

40s and 50s prevailing.

____

