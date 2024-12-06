The weather remains mild on Friday and this weekend; snow is expected on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be mostly clear tonight, with a low chance of patchy fog along the Arkansas River in the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

It will be sunny on Friday with S wind at 2-8 mph. The temperature will rise above the average high of 46 this time of year.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 55;

It will be sunny on Friday with variable wind less than 5 mph. It will be a mild day, above the average high of 49 for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 57;

Friday will be sunny with WSW wind at 2-8 mph. It will be a mild afternoon with above-average temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 46;

Sunny on Friday with cool temperatures. The wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 51;

It will be sunny with a cold morning and mild afternoon. The wind will be light, out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

There is a low chance of patchy fog in the morning along the Arkansas River. The day will be sunny and mild with high temperatures rising into the low to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/28; High: 53/54;

A nice day is ahead on Friday with a light breeze out of the SSW at 5-15 mph and plenty of sunshine.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

It will be sunny with a light breeze in the mountain valleys. High temperatures will be pleasant in the low to upper 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, temperatures will rise a degree or two and conditions will generally be sunny and dry. Sunday will be breezy, especially in the mountains. Then on Monday a wintry blast comes through, dropping many of us into the 30s for high temperatures and bringing a chance of snow. The latest storm track suggests that the snow will move into southern Colorado in the afternoon and evening and then clearing out overnight or into early Tuesday morning. Snow amounts generally look light, from about 1-3 inches for I-25. Stay tuned for more details on snow totals.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

