The weather pattern turns towards cooler temperatures and storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms this evening will move out of the state or dissipate by 9-10 pm. Overnight will be partly cloudy with seasonable overnight lows.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Back to normal temperatures! There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with a low severe weather threat.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 95;

No more triple digits, back to the 90s on Tuesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a low-level severe weather threat.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 92;

Definitely cooler on Tuesday, but still feeling like summer. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

A couple of degrees cooler on Tuesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Cooler on Tuesday with sunshine to start the day, and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

No more triple digits! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening, with severe thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/59; High: 88/89;

Sunny in the morning and then cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will rise to low to mid-80s with sunshine in the morning and spotty thunderstorms in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms look possible every day this week across the region, with temperatures remaining near average or below average. Enjoy the reprieve from super hot weather!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.