The weather dries out on Wednesday and heats up to near records by Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain and thunderstorms will end between 8-10 pm. Dry air moves in overnight, and the morning will be mild and clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 81;

Mostly sunny and dry with a light breeze from the SSE at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be near average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 89;

Mostly sunny and warm with near average temperatures. It should be a dry day with a light breeze.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday with warm temperatures and no thunderstorms expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 74;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with dry conditions expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 77;

Mostly sunny with warm temperatures and a light breeze. Better yet, no hail is expected!

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few low 90s possibly sneaking in there.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/51; High: 83/86;

Much calmer with sunshine and dry weather expected on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with calmer conditions and no thunderstorms expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Summer HEAT is the forecast through the end of the week and this weekend. Friday is the summer solstice, and highs could flirt with records. The record in Colorado Springs is 97 and the forecast as of today is 96 on Friday. The forecast of 103 in Pueblo on Friday would tie the daily record high.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.