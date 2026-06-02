The threat of strong thunderstorms lingers through mid-week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild overnight and partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 73;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/55; High: 78/79;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with warm temperatures in the mountain valleys. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorm activity continues on Wednesday with the risk of strong to severe storms. For those wanting to get outside, it would be best to do so in the morning.

Towards the end of the week, the rain chances start to go down. There is a low chance of afternoon storms on Thursday. Friday looks even drier and will be the best day for any outdoor activities.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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