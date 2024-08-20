The threat of severe weather will be lower on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will be possible after sunset, but the severe weather threat will greatly diminish after dark. Rain and lightning will be the main threats tonight, with storms possible as late as 1 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm, and are not expected to be severe.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 94;

It will be hot on Tuesday. We start with sunshine and then clouds increase with a spotty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with warm temperatures and a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 87;

It will be a warm summer day with partly cloudy conditions and a spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Low to mid-90s on Tuesday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/59; High: 89/90;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

Mountain valleys will be in the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy conditions and spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday will bring similar conditions as Tuesday, with temperatures a few degrees above average for this time of year with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. The latest forecast data suggests that we will see a drying trend into the weekend.

