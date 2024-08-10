The sun will make a brief appearance Saturday before more thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cloudy and rainy tonight across the region. The overcast skies with spotty drizzle will last through early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 80;

Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning and then the sun will peek out by the late morning or early afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 85;

Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures on Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 86;

Partly cloudy with a warm-up on Saturday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

Partly cloudy and warmer on Saturday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 79;

Monument will be foggy in the morning with the sun coming out by the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Cloudy in the morning with patchy fog, then the sun comes out and warms the plains into the low to mid-80s. Thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/56; High: 82/84;

Early morning clouds and rain will dissipate by the early afternoon leading to some warming and sunshine. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80;

Mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 70s up to 80. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer, rising to seasonable levels in southern Colorado with 80s/90s in the plains and 70s in the mountain valleys. There will be spotty thunderstorms possible in the evening. The seasonable temperatures will continue all of next week. The thunderstorm chances will decline through the upcoming week.

