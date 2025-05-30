The sun will come out tomorrow! Friday will be warmer in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering rain showers are expected to end by 10 pm. Overnight, some low clouds and patchy fog are possible in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 79;

Temperature will boost up on Friday, rising a few degrees above average. The day will be mostly sunny, but there is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon or early evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 84;

Friday will be mostly sunny and much warmer than Thursday. The day will mostly be dry, but there is an isolated thunderstorm possible in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 82;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday with warm temperatures. There is a chance of late afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Most of Friday will be sunny with mild temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms from mid-to-late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 74;

Mostly sunny on Friday afternoon with warmer temperatures. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon or early evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Morning fog will clear up quickly, and sunshine will be out in full force for the afternoon. The plains will rise to the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/47; High: 78/80;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday. There is a low chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny in the morning with quickly rising temperatures reaching the low 70s to low 80s. Spotty rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, moving from north to south.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 70s and 80s for the most part. The sun will be out each day with thunderstorms popping up in the mountains by the afternoon. A few storms could make it to I-25 in the evenings.

