The sun slowly comes out Sunday with a warming trend next week

Today’s Forecast:

This morning El Paso county is seeing areas of freezing fog. Watch for icy spots on the roads. Also, watch for icy areas in Huerfano County and the Wet Mountain foothills and Sangre De Cristo Mountain foothills after snow last night.

This afternoon the sky will clear and temperatures will climb to above freezing.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 39; Low: 20. Expect low clouds and fog through the late morning or early afternoon. Then the sun comes back out late this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 43; Low: 17. Clouds will clear out through the morning and make for a cool yet sunny day.

CANON CITY: High: 43; Low: 24. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the morning but remain at least partly cloudy all day.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 18. Sunny and cool today with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Upper 30s today after the morning fog gradually clears. Expect more sun by lunchtime.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low 40s today with sunshine and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Low 40s with decreasing clouds today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. Upper 30s to low 40s for mountain valleys with sunshine and a light breeze.

Extended Outlook:

A warming trend takes over next week with 40s and 50s expected across southern Colorado. Conditions become cloudy and a bit cooler through the end of the week. The First Alert 5 weather team is watching our next potential snow storm Friday, with mountain snow looking possible now.

