The sun returns on Friday and temperatures begin to rebound

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will gradually clear out overnight, with the possibility of some patchy fog. Otherwise, it will be chilly tonight with sunshine in the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 77;

It will be sunny on Friday with a forecast high reaching 4 degrees below average. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

Sunny on Friday with the forecast high reaching 6 degrees below average. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Sunny on Friday with temperatures getting warmer. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

Sunshine on Friday with a cold morning followed by a nice warm-up. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Sunny in Monument on Friday with a chilly morning and a comfortable afternoon. Winds will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Sunshine on Friday with a cool morning and temperatures rebound back to the low to mid-80s. Winds will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/47; High: 77/80;

Friday will be mostly sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a cold morning, followed by a warm-up to the low to upper 70s in the mountain valleys. It will be a dry day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb to a couple of degrees above average this weekend, reaching the 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s in the mountains. The weekend will be mostly sunny and dry apart from a few very spotty mountain showers.

