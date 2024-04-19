The sun peeks out on Friday with showers in the evening

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will remain mostly cloudy overnight with cool temperatures, near or above freezing. There may be spotty drizzle or flurries overnight, favored in the Pikes Peak region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 58;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon and a wintry mix in the evening. Winds will be from the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening. Winds will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

Partly to mostly cloudy with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of rain showers in the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with rain showers transitioning to snow in the evening. 1-2 inches of accumulation is possible by Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with sunshine periodically peeking through. There is a chance of rain showers that will transition to snow in the evening. 1-2 inches of accumulation is possible by Saturday.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s. There is a chance of rain showers in the evening, favoring the plains along and north of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/39; High: 67/71;

Partly cloudy on Friday with much warmer temperatures. There is a low chance of spotty showers in the evening. Better rain chances return on Saturday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s-70s;

Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mountain valleys ranging from the upper 50s to low 70s. A wintry mix of showers is possible in the evening, favoring the upper Arkansas River and Pikes Peak region.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with another round of showers in the evening. It will be another wet and gloomy day. The sun comes out and we begin to dry out on Sunday with high temperatures climbing back to average or slightly above average in the 60s and 70s.

