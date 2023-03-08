The sun and warmth return on Thursday along with fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will begin with the clouds remaining in place, but by Thursday morning the clouds will be clearing out. Temperatures overnight will be seasonable.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 54; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 60; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting 45-50 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 59; Partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. Humidity will be high enough to prevent a red flag warning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 47; Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 48; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; Mostly sunny and dry tomorrow with mid-50s to low 60s and gusty winds from the W sustained 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/31; High: 58/60; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday and Saturday. Fire danger does remain a concern during these warm and breezy days ahead. The next cold front arrives Saturday night which will drop temperatures back down to slightly below average with a low chance of showers on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.