The sun and warmth return on Thursday along with fire danger

Bruce Hausknecht
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 08, 2023
Tonight's Forecast:
This evening will begin with the clouds remaining in place, but by Thursday morning the clouds will be clearing out. Temperatures overnight will be seasonable.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 54; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 60; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting 45-50 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 59; Partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. Humidity will be high enough to prevent a red flag warning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 47; Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 48; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday with WNW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; Mostly sunny and dry tomorrow with mid-50s to low 60s and gusty winds from the W sustained 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/31; High: 58/60; RED FLAG WARNING Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:
Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday and Saturday. Fire danger does remain a concern during these warm and breezy days ahead. The next cold front arrives Saturday night which will drop temperatures back down to slightly below average with a low chance of showers on Sunday.
