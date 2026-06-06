The summer sizzle is here, and it won't go away for at least a week

Today’s Forecast:

The big story this weekend in southern Colorado is heat. It's June - so this is not surprising - but, we're much closer to record highs this weekend than average highs.

You can expect mainly sunny skies this morning with isolated mountain showers and storms this afternoon that will attempt to work off the mountains and toward I-25. Most areas remain dry, but there is a chance for an isolated late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Be prepared to find a safe indoor shelter if the skies darken, but plan your day around the warmth and sunshine.

Winds will be southeasterly on the plains today, and the UV index will be very high east of I-25, peaking near 11 - which is to say, don't forget sunscreen or you'll be redder than a lobster.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 54.

It's going to be HOT today - with the potential for our first 90 degree day of the year. Yesterday's high of 89 came in just short. Skies will be mainly sunny this morning and partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds will be southeasterly at 5-10 mph this morning, and 10-20 mph this afternoon. The late afternoon boost in SE winds could help boost some localized showers and thunderstorms over the mountains that will try to move onto I-25. It's likely a couple storms will survive, providing very isolated coverage.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 56.

Very hot! Remember to stay hydrated today, and seek shade when you can during peak heating from 10 AM - 4 PM. Mainly southeast winds, at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning and partly cloudy this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 58.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM SUNDAY

Mostly sunny this morning, and hot. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 49.

Mostly sunny and warm! A couple of isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. West winds shifting south at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with an isolated late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny and very hot. It will be breezy this afternoon with southeasterly winds increasing to 15-25 mph after lunch.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 89/91; Low: 57/56.

Mostly sunny this morning. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny this morning with isolated afternoon thunderstorms favoring the mountain tops. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be drier, and warmer. If the Colorado Springs Airport doesn't hit 90 degrees on Saturday, it is likely to do so Sunday.

There will be a weak afternoon downslope breeze in the mountains interacting with upslope flow to the east. The morning will be nearly identical to today with clear skies and temps in the 60s. In the afternoon skies will be partly cloudy.

A very weak cool boundary will graze the area on Monday, but overall conditions remain warm with highs still in the upper 80s.

There are Red Flag Warnings in place across the western slope today and tomorrow where ongoing drought is combining with dry and gusty conditions. Keep this in mind if traveling to these areas this weekend.

The main story in the middle of next week will be gusty winds as well - as they spread into the plains and produce elevated fire threats in southern Colorado. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to upper 90s, while jet stream energy moves over the state from Tuesday to Thursday. This will result in gusty, dry, downslope conditions. The wild card will be our fuel moisture, since we've seen our spring green-up occur already. Still, some fuels will likely be very dry given the long period of dry heat this weekend into that time frame.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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