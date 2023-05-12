Storm that brought record rain and flooding moves out Friday

Today’s Forecast:

After heavy rain in the past 48 hours, creeks and rivers are reaching flood stage.

Fountain Creek from Colorado Springs to the Pueblo/El Paso County line is under a flood warning until early Saturday morning. The creek is cresting this morning at minor flood stage.

The Arkansas River is under a flood warning from near Avondale to Manzanola until early Sunday morning. The river is expected to crest in moderate or major flood stage by Saturday morning.

Weather conditions today will be partly cloudy and much drier overall. There will still be some afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms for the mountains and I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 42. Partly cloudy today with a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm between 2-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 47. Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm between 2-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 49. Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible between 2-6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 33. Lots of snowmelt today with flooding on roads likely. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 38. Partly to mostly cloudy today. Morning rain will be by 10 am and there is a low chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. It will be a dry day, although expect the Arkansas River to be rising as rain runs off. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/70; Low: 44/43. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of an evening isolated thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s-60s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly to mostly cloudy with snowmelt for those who saw the heavy snow Thursday. Also there will be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be a dry start with a mix of sun and clouds. Then on Saturday evening the rain returns to the mountains, then overnight showers expand into the plains. This will make for a cloudy and rainy Mother's Day. Temperatures will be cool in the 50s and 60s for Mother's Day. Next week, the daily sunshine returns with warming temperatures back to the 70s and 80s. There will still be daily afternoon thunderstorm chances next week.

