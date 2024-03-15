The snow finally ends by Friday afternoon in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers continue tonight across southern Colorado, with rain or a wintry mix in the plains. With decreasing temperatures, roads will become icy or snow-covered overnight.

Winter alerts remain in place until Friday, expiring from north to south through the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 35;

WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Friday. Snow showers will end in the late morning or early afternoon, with the clouds breaking up as well.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 40;

WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Friday. A mix of rain and snow is possible through the early afternoon, then the clouds will begin to break up later in the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 38;

WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Friday for Fremont County. Snow will taper off in the morning, ending by the early afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 37;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 am on Friday. Snow showers will taper off in the late morning and the clouds will begin to break up in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 34;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 am on Friday. Snow showers will end by late morning and the clouds will begin to break up.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s;

Rain or a wintry mix is possible on Friday, ending by mid-day. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly in the low 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/27; High: 34/37;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 pm on Friday. Snow will be possible for the first part of the day, then tapering off in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 am on Friday for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos regions. Snow showers lingering until the afternoon or early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday the temperatures will begin to rebound, back to the 40s and the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance of some light showers across the region in the evening, a mix of rain and snow, with light accumulations.

We continue to gradually warm up and dry out Sunday and into next week. Temperatures by the first day of Spring on Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s.

