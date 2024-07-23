The smoke-filled sky remains in Colorado on Tuesday with spotty mountain rain

Tonight's Forecast:

An air quality alert will remain in effect until 9 pm for Pueblo, Fremont, Teller, and El Paso Counties for ozone. Wildfire smoke from Canada has also reduced air quality today and that smoke will remain in place overnight and into Tuesday.

Spotty mountain rain showers will dissipate by 9-10 pm tonight. Overnight lows will be near average or a few degrees below average across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

Mostly sunny, but hazy on Tuesday. The temperature will be close to average for this time of year. Winds will be from the NE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 89;

Sunny but hazy on Tuesday. Winds will be light from the NE at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a few showers, favoring the higher elevations of Fremont County. Winds will be from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 77;

Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. The sky will be hazy from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 83;

It will be mostly sunny and hazy on Tuesday with light winds from the NE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Mostly sunny but hazy on Tuesday with NE wind at 5-10 mph. Highs in the plains will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/52; High: 83/83;

Mostly sunny and likely dry on Tuesday. Winds will be light from the N at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a hazy sky and spotty afternoon thunderstorms. The mountain valleys will reach highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mountain thunderstorms will be possible once again on Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances will return to I-25 and the plains by Friday and this weekend.

Temperatures will gradually increase for the rest of the week, rising by a degree or two each day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.