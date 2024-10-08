The smell of smoke will persist on Tuesday in parts of Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Hazy skies, with areas of smoke for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday as northwest flow aloft continues to send smoke into the state from wildfires burning in Wyoming, Idaho and Utah. The smoke looks a little less pronounced than it did on Monday, but still present enough that if you are sensitive to it, you should limit time outside.

The other story will be the potential for a few high based showers in the mountains, and a sprinkle or two for the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon. With dry air at the surface, gusty winds rather than rain is much more likely from any developing storms today in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. Areas of smoke and haze this morning should thin out some in the Pikes Peak Region towards the afternoon, with increasing clouds and a few high based showers possible near the foothills.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 46. Instead of those lower 70s that we should be seeing this time of the year, we're looking at another warm and dry day in Pueblo, with our high this afternoon reaching the mid 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Lower 80s, with hazy sunshine early giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and the potential for a spot shower or two in the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 38. Another not-so-fall-like day for Teller County, with hazy sunshine early giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible as a weak disturbance moves from west to east today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Hazy skies, with areas of smoke early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a very small chance of a shower as some energy moves from the mountains to the I-25 corridor.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Smoky and hazy sunshine will continue to impact air quality today along the eastern Plains due to large fires burning in neighboring Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Unseasonably warm and hazy, with skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon as some weak energy moves from west to east across the state.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a very small chance of a rogue, quick passing shower in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday's forecast looks very similar to today, with areas of smoke and haze, and increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. A sprinkle or two will once again be possible on Wednesday, with impacts from rain for areas that do see it expected to be very minimal. Mid week rain showers will favor the mountains more so than the Plains for the next few afternoons.

High pressure will be stronger late this week, with highs in the 80s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City from Thursday through at least Saturday.

