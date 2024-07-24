The sky will still be hazy on Wednesday in Colorado with wildfire smoke

Tonight's Forecast:

An air quality alert remains in place overnight for all of eastern Colorado through at least 9 am Wednesday for ozone and wildfire smoke. I would not be surprised to see this extended through Wednesday afternoon. It is best to remain inside during this time, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illness.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 90;

Hot and hazy on Wednesday with poor air quality due to ozone and wildfire smoke. Winds will be light from the E at 2-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 93;

No clouds in the sky but it will be hazy on Wednesday with light winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

Hot and hazy on Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Hazy on Wednesday with a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Warm with a hazy sky once again on Wednesday with poor air quality.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s;

Low to mid-90s for high temperatures on Wednesday in the plains, with a hazy sky from wildfire smoke.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/56; High: 87/88;

Warm and hazy on Wednesday with poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

Increasing wildfire smoke from Canada in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will likely be hazy again in Colorado with hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains in the afternoon.

The smoke may start to clear out on Friday with a shift in our upper-level winds. This will also bring in more moisture for thunderstorms in the mountains and expand into I-25 and the plains as well.

