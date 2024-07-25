The sky will slowly begin to clear up on Thursday with blue skies by Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be hazy overnight with an air quality alert in effect until 9 am for eastern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90;

Hot on Thursday, about 3 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny and hazy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 95;

Hot and hazy again on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

Mostly sunny but hazy on Thursday with hot temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 82;

Warm and hazy again on Thursday. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

Sunny but hazy again on Thursday with warm temperatures in Monument and the Tri-lakes.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s;

Mid to upper 90s in the plains on Thursday with sunshine and a hazy sky. It will be another dry day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/59; High: 90/90;

Toasty on Thursday with a haze in the sky.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

Mountain valleys will be in the low to mid 80s on Thursday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. There will be a light haze in the sky remaining as well.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fresher air moves into the state on Friday which will bring back our blue skies and clear out the wildfire smoke. Temperatures will still be hot across the region, but there is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms to cool you down later in the day. Thunderstorms will favor the mountains and I-25 on Friday afternoon and evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

