The sky clears leading to a cold night with a sunny Wednesday ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers should wrap up by 10 pm across southern Colorado. Then the sky will clear out overnight and temperatures will be very cold, dropping to the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 47;

Sunny but very cold in the morning with patchy ice on sidewalks or the street. Then it becomes a mild, seasonable afternoon in the upper 40s. Wind will be from the S at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 53;

Very cold in the morning with patchy ice on the ground. Then it will be a mild afternoon, close to the average high for late February. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 50;

Sunny on Wednesday with a cold start then a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 44;

Sunny and chilly on Wednesday. The winds will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 46;

Sunny and cold in the morning, with patchy ice or snow on roads and sidewalks. Snowmelt sunshine during the day with highs in the mid-40s. Wind will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

Cold with snow/ice on the roads or sidewalks in the morning with temperatures starting in the teens. Snowmelt sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/18; High: 52/53;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with cold temperatures in the morning and patchy snow/ice on the sidewalks and streets. Warming nicely in the afternoon.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a few high clouds. Temperatures will be very cold in the morning then warm to the low to mid-40s in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday and Friday will see a boost in temperatures to the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains. Winds will be breezy and the sky will be sunny. It will be a nice break between storm systems. The next storm moves in this weekend, with warmth and strong wind leading to fire danger on Saturday. Then a windy cold front with snow and rain showers arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing a cold Sunday night.

