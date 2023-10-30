The sky clears and Sunday night will be frigid

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will gradually clear overnight and temperatures will be frigid. Winds will be light overnight. Roads and sidewalks may refreeze and become icy on Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 9; High: 42;

Sunny but cold on Monday with SSW wind at 3-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 11; High: 45;

Sunny on Monday with S wind at 5 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 46;

Monday will be cold with a clear sky. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 3; High: 38;

Sunny and cold on Monday with light W wind at 3-8 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 3; High: 43;

Sunshine but cold weather on Monday with light wind from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

Sunny on Monday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Wind will be very light from the SSW, less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 11/14; High: 45/46;

Mostly sunny on Monday with icy roads in the morning. The day will be chilly with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly sunny with temperatures rising above freezing in the afternoon for the mountain valleys. Wind will be light from the W, less than 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Halloween on Tuesday will feel very similar to Monday. High temperatures will still be stuck in the 40s and 50s, the sky will be sunny and clear. Trick-or-treat temperatures will fall to the low 40s before sunset, and into the 30s after sunset.

From Wednesday onward, temperatures will return to seasonable levels, to the 50s in the mountains and 60s to low 70s in the plains through the end of the week. Conditions will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds from Wednesday and through next weekend.

