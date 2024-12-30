The risk of fast-moving wildfires will be high in Colorado on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will increase overnight and the downsloping effect of the gusts will keep temperatures mild overnight.

HIGH WIND WARNINGS will go into effect in Colorado as early as 11 pm (Teller County, El Paso County, Walsenburg, and Trinidad) to as late as 8 am (Fremont, Pueblo, eastern Las Animas, Kiowa, and Baca Counties) on Monday and will expire at 5 pm in SE CO.

Wind gusts will be up to 65 mph on Monday.

In addition to the high wind, the humidity will drop to less than 15%, and vegetation will be dry, increasing wildfire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect on Monday from 7 am until 6 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 50;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in effect. Wind will be out of the NW at 20-30 mph gusting to 60 mph. The sky will be sunny.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 56;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in effect. Monday will be sunny and mild with WNW wind at 25 mph gusting to 55 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 52;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect with WNW wind at 25-30 mph gusting to 55 mph. The sky will be sunny and temperatures will be mild.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 38;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in effect. Cool, sunny, and windy on Monday with WNW wind at 25-30 mph gusting to 55 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 44;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in effect. Monday will be sunny with NW wind at 30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect for all of the plains. HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for counties EXCEPT Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties. Winds will be from the WNW at 20-30 mph gusting up to 65 mph. Blowing dust is possible and will reduce visibility on the road.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/46; High: 54/56;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING in effect. Wind will be from the NW at 30 mph gusting up to 65 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 30s; On Monday, the mountain valleys will be cool, mostly sunny, and windy. The wind will be from the WNW at 20-30 mph, gusting 40-60 mph. Maximum gusts will be just below high wind warning criteria.

Extended outlook forecast: Behind Monday's windy cold front, temperatures will fall on Tuesday. For southeastern Colorado, the morning will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. Apart from a few flurries, this cold front will be dry on Tuesday for most of us. For New Year's Eve celebrations, plan on dressing for temperatures in the low 20s.

