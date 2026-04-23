The risk of fast-moving wildfires remains high on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Wednesday's red flag warning will expire at midnight. After that, the relative humidity percentages will only rise into the teens and twenties. Wind will ease up a bit overnight, but still gust from 15-20 mph in the plains and 25-30 mph in the mountains.

Thursday Fire Danger:

Another round of RED FLAG WARNINGS will go into effect at 11 am on Thursday and expire at 9 pm. Wind will gust up to 45 mph, and relative humidity will fall below 10%.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 66;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be gusty and dry on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be very dry and gusty with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 67;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be another windy day with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 54;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. Thursday remains dry and gusty despite cooler temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 60;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be dry and gusty on Thursday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be partly cloudy and dry on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph. There is a low chance of an evening shower or isolated thunderstorm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/44; High: 66/70;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and dry. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph in Trinidad and 35 mph in Walsenburg.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 9 pm. It will be dry and windy again on Thursday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, humidity remains very low, but it does look like wind will be light enough to remain without red flag warnings. Humidity will climb over the weekend, with a chance of showers on Sunday afternoon and evening, favoring areas west of I-25 and north of HWY 50.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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